Angels #3 prospect Brandon Marsh hits some bombs in Tempe Diablo

If you've ever looked online for some good video of Brandon Marsh, the Angels' 2nd round pick from the 2016 draft and current #3 prospect in their system , then you've probably come away disappointed. Since he turned pro, we haven't gotten that many looks at him, which isn't anything out of the ordinary, really, considering he has yet to take the field for any Halos affiliate.

