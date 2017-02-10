Analysis: Are the Angels wasting Mike Trout's prime?
The Angels have yet to win a playoff game with Mike Trout on their roster, but their .523 winning percentage in his five seasons ranks fifth in the American League. So they've been relatively competitive during that stretch, but how well positioned are they to get to the playoffs, or win a World Series, while they still have Trout in his prime? The Angels have yet to win a playoff game with Mike Trout on their roster, but their .523 winning percentage in his five seasons ranks fifth in the American League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC