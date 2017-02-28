7 eye-opening stats from Mike Trout's MVP 2016 season

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m3Np1q You don't have to be a Doctor of Sabermetrics to appreciate the greatness of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The 25-year-old won his second career AL MVP award in 2016, his fifth consecutive year finishing either first or second in voting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.