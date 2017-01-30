What Can the Los Angeles Angels Expect From Garrett Richards This Season?
Los Angeles Angels ace Garret Richards' last season was cut short after he tore his UCL during an early season game against the Rangers. Richards put off Tommy John surgery and began a stem cell therapy in hopes to not have the surgery at all.
