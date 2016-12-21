Washington Nationals' 2017 bullpen op...

Washington Nationals' 2017 bullpen options: Trevor Gott

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Federal Baseball

In his first campaign in the Nationals' organization, following last December's trade with the Los Angeles Angels, hard-throwing right-hander Trevor Gott spent most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse, where the 24-year-old reliever put up a 4.35 ERA, 3.47 FIP, 13 walks and 31 Ks in 33 appearances and 39 1a 3 innings pitched. Called up to the majors in September, Gott, who made his major league debut with LA in 2015, put up a 1.50 ERA, a 3.15 FIP, three walks and six Ks in nine games and six innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC