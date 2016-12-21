Washington Nationals' 2017 bullpen options: Trevor Gott
In his first campaign in the Nationals' organization, following last December's trade with the Los Angeles Angels, hard-throwing right-hander Trevor Gott spent most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse, where the 24-year-old reliever put up a 4.35 ERA, 3.47 FIP, 13 walks and 31 Ks in 33 appearances and 39 1a 3 innings pitched. Called up to the majors in September, Gott, who made his major league debut with LA in 2015, put up a 1.50 ERA, a 3.15 FIP, three walks and six Ks in nine games and six innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J...
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC