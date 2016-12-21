Washington Nationals' 2017 bullpen options: Trevor Gott

In his first campaign in the Nationals' organization, following last December's trade with the Los Angeles Angels, hard-throwing right-hander Trevor Gott spent most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse, where the 24-year-old reliever put up a 4.35 ERA, 3.47 FIP, 13 walks and 31 Ks in 33 appearances and 39 1a 3 innings pitched. Called up to the majors in September, Gott, who made his major league debut with LA in 2015, put up a 1.50 ERA, a 3.15 FIP, three walks and six Ks in nine games and six innings.

