Vladimir Guerrero appears popular among Hall of Fame voters

JUNE 2: Vladimir Guerrero #27 of the Anaheim Angels watches the ball as he hits a two run home run to left field against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of the game on June 2, 2004 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Guerrero hit two home runs, had four hits in four at bats, and drove in an Angel-record nine runs in front of a sellout crowd of 43,205 as the Angels defeated the Red Sox 10-7.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.