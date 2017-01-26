Two Los Angeles Angels to play for respective nations in WBC
The Los Angeles Angels will be represented in the 2017 World Baseball Classic this Spring by their middle infielders. Andrelton Simmons announced Monday that he will play for the Netherlands and Danny Espinosa will play for Mexico.
