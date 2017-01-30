The Cleveland Indians world post-Luis...

The Cleveland Indians world post-Luis Valbuena

The Los Angeles Angels signed Luis Valbuena to a deal totaling $15,000,000 over two years. This is great news for the Angels in particular and baseball fans in general, because the more talent they have, the more of a chance Mike Trout has to play in October.

Chicago, IL

