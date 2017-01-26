Spring Training Guide: The Peoria Sports Complex
The Peoria Sports Complex went through a two year upgrade process that has made it one of the best parks in the Cactus League. The main stadium hosts games for both the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres and the facility boasts 12 practice fields to accommodate both teams.
