Sox to retire Papi's No. 34 before June game

David Ortiz plays his final career game, returning to the field after the Red Sox have been eliminated from the ALDS to salute the crowd The Red Sox on Thursday announced that 10-time All-Star David Ortiz 's No. 34 will be retired on Friday, June 23, in pregame ceremonies preceding the Red Sox-Angels game at Fenway Park.

