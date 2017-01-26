Sifting through the bargain bin in se...

Sifting through the bargain bin in search of further roster upgrades

The Angels have already improved their team considerably this winter, and they've done so while spending very little in terms of money and players and without handing out any long-term contracts. However, their roster is not yet entirely complete, and there just so happens to be quite a few players still available who could improve the team in various areas.

