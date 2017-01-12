Ringolsby: Payoff for long-term deals a mixed bag
An organization reaches out to a high-profile player, provides him with long-term security, looking to show its fan base a commitment to success. From Wayne Garland and the Indians in 1976 to Giancarlo Stanton and the Marlins in 2015, there have been 14 players sign contracts with guarantees of 10 or more seasons, eight of them in the current decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J...
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC