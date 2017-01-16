Red Sox' Mookie Betts, not Bryce Harper named best right fielder in baseball
ESPN insider Buster Olney continued his annual tradition of ranking the top-10 players in the game at each position. What should come as no surprise to Red Sox fans, Mookie Betts earned the honor of being named the top right fielder in baseball - not last year's winner and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper .
