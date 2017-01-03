Mariners acquire Gallardo from Baltimore for Seth Smith
In this April 6, 2015, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Seth Smith hits an RBI triple in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels in an opening day baseball game, in Seattle. The Mariners landed another option for their pitching rotation on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, acquiring right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles for outfielder Seth Smith.
