Looking at where the Twins' 2017 payr...

Looking at where the Twins' 2017 payroll currently stands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Twinkie Town

In 2016, the Twins payroll topped out at about $105.33 million, Los Angeles Dodgers , of course, were first with a whopping $250 million payroll, while the lowly Brewers brought up the rear at $63.9 million. Hence, the Twins were actually about the middle of the pack in 2016, tending a bit towards the lower side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC