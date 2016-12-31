Looking at the Potential 2017 25-man Roster For the LA Angels
The LA Angels have revamped their roster from the end of 2016 with hopes that the new & improved Angels will make their way back to contention in 2017. Here is a look at how the 2017 roster is shaping up as compared to the end of 2016.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J...
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
