Looking at the Potential 2017 25-man ...

Looking at the Potential 2017 25-man Roster For the LA Angels

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Halo Hangout

The LA Angels have revamped their roster from the end of 2016 with hopes that the new & improved Angels will make their way back to contention in 2017. Here is a look at how the 2017 roster is shaping up as compared to the end of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC