LeMahieu seeks improvement through metrics

17 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Rockies

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu considers himself "anti-numbers," but he figured they were worth a longer look after he led the National League in batting at .348 last season. "There are certain stats out there that I feel I can improve on, but at the same time I'm not willing to sacrifice other parts of my game to even it out," LeMahieu said.

