Left-hander Adam Wilk agrees to minor league deal with Mets
Left-hander Adam Wilk agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will attend big league spring training. The 29-year-old is 0-3 with a 6.49 ERA in three starts and six relief appearances overall with Detroit and the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in games in 2011, '12 and '15.
