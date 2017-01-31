LA Angels Andrelton Simmons left a great first impression in 2016.
When the LA Angels traded their top pitching prospect Sean Newcomb and veteran shortstop Erick Aybar to the Atlanta Braves for defensive wizard Andrelton Simmons in the winter of 2015 many people were skeptical. However once Simmons got on the field for the LA Angels in 2016, many people saw why the Angels made the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC