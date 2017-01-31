LA Angels Andrelton Simmons left a gr...

LA Angels Andrelton Simmons left a great first impression in 2016.

When the LA Angels traded their top pitching prospect Sean Newcomb and veteran shortstop Erick Aybar to the Atlanta Braves for defensive wizard Andrelton Simmons in the winter of 2015 many people were skeptical. However once Simmons got on the field for the LA Angels in 2016, many people saw why the Angels made the move.

