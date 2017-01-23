If we bring in scrap heap arms in Spr...

If we bring in scrap heap arms in Spring Training...

Do we want to take another look at Lincecum, or bring in Jared Weaver on a minor league deal? Or are they just so much hot garbage at this point? Maybe check in on Mark Mulder to see if he's recovered from whatever surgery he underwent when he tried coming back with the Halos>

