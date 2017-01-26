Gary DiSarcina, new Red Sox bench coach, reached out to Torey Lovullo for advice

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, has a word with first base coach Gary Disarcina during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, July 18, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. DiSarcina, a Billerica native who played baseball at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, spent his playing days in California with the Angels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.