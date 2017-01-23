Former Los Angeles Angels ace Jered Weaver offered contract by Padres.
Back at the end of last season the Los Angeles Angels & veteran starter Jered Weaver agreed to let free agency play out before talking about bringing Weaver back in 2017. Weaver, the Angels second winningest pitcher, may head South.
