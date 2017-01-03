Former Angels Pitcher 'Read' Over 2,000 Books in 2016

Former major league baseball players Chuck Finley, Chilli Davis and Goose Gossage attend the All-Star Saturday Night in Anaheim, CA in 2010 Former Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher, Chuck Finley, had a long and prolific career on the mound, but his next chapter in life could be in the library. Over the span of a 17-year MLB career, the left-hander was a five-time All Star, had a 3.85 ERA and recorded 2,610 career strikeouts.

