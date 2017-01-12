Espinosa, Angels reportedly avoid arbitration
The Angels have reached an agreement with Danny Espinosa on a one-year, $5.425 million deal to avoid arbitration, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the agreement.
