Eagles super fan Mike Trout takes to Twitter to mock Cowboys after loss to Packers
Los Angeles Angels outfielder and Philadelphia Eagles fan Mike Trout took to Twitter to mock the Cowboys after their loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday. Trout is a New Jersey native who grew up an Eagles fan.
