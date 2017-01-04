Cubs, White Sox announce spring training ticket sales

Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist signs autographs for fans before taking on the Los Angeles Angels at the first preseason game of spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, March 4, 2016. Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist signs autographs for fans before taking on the Los Angeles Angels at the first preseason game of spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, March 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.