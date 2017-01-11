Converting Matt Thaiss to a third bas...

Converting Matt Thaiss to a third baseman just makes sense

With their first round pick of the 2016 draft, the Angels selected Matt Thaiss with the 16th overall pick, to the universal dismay of Angels fans everywhere. The Angels had just drafted Taylor Ward with their 2015 first round pick the year before, and sorely needed to "hit" on draft picks in order to boost both the minor league system and the major league product.

