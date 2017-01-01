Carson Wentz Handed Mike Trout The Ball After Throwing A Touchdown Pass
Carson Wentz and Mike Trout might be our latest sports bromance. On Sunday after throwing a gorgeous touchdown pass to Zach Ertz , Wentz took the ball and handed it to Trout in the stands.
