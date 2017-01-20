Brown offers an apology - sort of

Brown offers an apology - sort of

Antonio Brown insists he didn't mean to disrespect his coach or create a distraction when the All-Pro wide receiver livestreamed the raucous aftermath of the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Even as Brown apologized for his decision to let his over 650,000 Facebook fans in on a usually private moment -- one that caught head coach Mike Tomlin using a profanity to describe the New England Patriots -- he played coy Wednesday when asked if he's going to leave his camera off the next time the postgame locker room door is closed.

