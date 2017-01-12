Arizona Diamondbacks sign Chris Iannetta

The position of catcher for the 2017 Diamondbacks had been in a state of flux since the somewhat surprising decision by the new front-office to non-tender Welington Castillo , rather than pay him $6 million or so in arbitration. The team did sign veteran Jeff Mathis , a wizard of pitch-framing, but it seemed dubious that he would be able to play everyday, having averaged only 46 games over the past three seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.