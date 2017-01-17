Angels spring training primer: Bullpen
Assuming he is healthy and pitches reasonably well in spring training, it would seem Huston Street would have the edge to at least begin the 2017 season as the Angels closer. He's trying to prove last season's 6.45 ERA was the result of injuries and not an indication of declining ability.
