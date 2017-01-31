Angels sign SP Bud Norris to minor-league deal

The Angels have signed Bud Norris to a minor-league deal and will bring him to camp to compete for a job in the starting rotation, Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Monday. Norris, who turns 32 on Thursday, split last season between the Atlanta Braves and Dodgers, posting a 5.10 ERA in 35 games, including 19 starts.

