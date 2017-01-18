Angels sign Kole Calhoun to three-year, $26 million extension
Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun had three more years of arbitration eligibility left, but he and the Angels decided to settle that future business at once on Wednesday, agreeing to a three-year extension worth $26 million, per SB Nation's Chris Cotillo . The contract also includes a $14 million club option for the 2020 season.
