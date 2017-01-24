Angels sign Eric Young, Jr. to a minor league contract
Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Angels have inked outfielder Eric Young, Jr. to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Young, 31, played in just six games and logged one plate appearance in the majors this past season with the Yankees.
