Angels ink Garett Richards, Kole Calhoun, Matt Shoemaker, avoiding arbitration
The Angels on Friday agreed on a deal with Kole Calhoun, one of their five arbitration-eligible players. They signed Danny Espinosa on Thursday, leaving Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker and Martin Maldonado unsigned.
