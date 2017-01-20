Angels announce 3-year extension with Calhoun
The Angels and outfielder Kole Calhoun have agreed to a three-year contract with a club option for 2020, the team announced Wednesday. The deal covers Calhoun's three remaining arbitration years and what would have been his first year of free agency.
