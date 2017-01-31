After Tommy John Surgery LA Angels Tyler Skaggs Ready To Prove Himself
When LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs first went down with a UCL tear in his left elbow in July of 2014 he was hopeful of being ready to begin the 2016 season. Two setbacks later Skaggs finally took the mound in Kansas City on July 26th.
