Skaggs shows giving spirit at holiday party

Imagine 11-year-old Tyler Skaggs , a kid from Southern California, a Little Leaguer who loves the Angels and is glued to the television on an October night as he watches his heroes -- Troy Glaus, Tim Salmon, Darin Erstad, Garret Anderson -- help bring his team a World Series championship. Fast-forward all these years later and Skaggs is a starting pitcher for the very same team he rooted for as a kid.

