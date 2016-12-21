Skaggs shows giving spirit at holiday...

Skaggs shows giving spirit at holiday party

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Imagine 11-year-old Tyler Skaggs , a kid from Southern California, a Little Leaguer who loves the Angels and is glued to the television on an October night as he watches his heroes -- Troy Glaus, Tim Salmon, Darin Erstad, Garret Anderson -- help bring his team a World Series championship. Fast-forward all these years later and Skaggs is a starting pitcher for the very same team he rooted for as a kid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,359

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC