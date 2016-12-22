San Diego Padres: Is Jered Weaver Wor...

San Diego Padres: Is Jered Weaver Worth a Look?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Call to the Pen

Could Jered Weaver revive his career with the San Diego Padres? The team is reportedly eyeing the one-time Angels ace. When you are a team in transition like the San Diego Padres , sometimes it makes sense to take a cheap, one-year flyer on a once-great veteran to fill out your pitching staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC