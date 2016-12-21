Rumor Roundup: Encarnacion nears deci...

Rumor Roundup: Encarnacion nears decision

Edwin Encarnacion blasts three home runs in the postseason, including a walk-off home run against the Orioles to clinch the AL Wild Card The Hot Stove season is underway, and we're keeping you up to date with the latest free-agent news, trade buzz, rumors and more. Edwin Encarnacion 's agent, Paul Kinzer, had suggested to multiple team executives the free-agent slugger is nearing a decision on where he'll play next, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday evening.

Chicago, IL

