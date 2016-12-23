Reds claim Shaffer + Jenkins

Today the #Reds claimed off waivers from the #Phillies IF/OF Richie Shaffer; claimed off waivers from the #Rangers RHP Tyrell Jenkins. On the other hand, Juan Graterol is going to be fitted for a Diamondbacks' D? An A? What's on their hats, anyways? You may remember the 28-year-old catcher getting picked up from the Angels just after Thanksgiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.