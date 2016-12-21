Padres reportedly add Chacin to rotation mix
Free agent right-hander Jhoulys Chacin has agreed to a one-year Major League deal with the Padres pending a physical, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday. Chacin started the 2016 season with the Braves before being traded to the Angels in May. In 34 appearances between the two teams, 22 of them starts, Chacin went 6-8 with a 4.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 144 innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J...
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC