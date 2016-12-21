Padres reportedly add Chacin to rotat...

Padres reportedly add Chacin to rotation mix

Saturday Dec 17

Free agent right-hander Jhoulys Chacin has agreed to a one-year Major League deal with the Padres pending a physical, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday. Chacin started the 2016 season with the Braves before being traded to the Angels in May. In 34 appearances between the two teams, 22 of them starts, Chacin went 6-8 with a 4.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 144 innings.

Chicago, IL

