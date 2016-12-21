Once again, the Angels are projected ...

Once again, the Angels are projected to have the best outfield in baseball

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Halos Heaven

OK...yes...Mike Trout DOES skew this a ton. But, as the article points out, even if you took away Maybin and Calhoun and surrounded Trout with a couple replacement-level guys, the Angels would be about 6th best outfield in baseball.

