O.C. 'Housewives,' Angels, more: Your favorite Hot Homes in 2016
An iconic, hilltop estate in Yorba Linda with 19,346 of living space, including an indoor swimming pool with soaring ceilings, hit the market at just under $18 million. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols was hoping to hit a home run when he listed his 5-bedroom home in Irvine's secluded Shady Canyon.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J...
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
