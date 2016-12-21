MLB Hot Stove Signings: Angels pick up outfield depth with Ben Revere addition
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have spent the winter adding bit players like Cameron Maybin and Danny Espinosa to their roster, hoping to shore up weak spots just enough to compete in 2017. That quest continued on Friday, as the Angels agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Ben Revere .
