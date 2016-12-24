Los Angeles Angels add outfield depth...

Los Angeles Angels add outfield depth, speed signing Ben Revere

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Halo Hangout

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler gave fans and manager Mike Scioscia one more Christmas gift as he signed speedy outfielder Ben Revere to a one-year contract worth four million dollars Friday afternoon. This move may not seem like much, but it gives the Los Angeles Angels so much needed insurance in the outfield and also a potential leadoff hitter with some speed.

