Improved defense makes Angels team to watch
Looking at projected standings in December is probably more useful as a conversation starter than as serious data -- and, of course, those projections will continue to change over the rest of the offseason as more signings and trades occur -- but one of the more interesting conversations they've started this winter revolves around whether the Angels -- who won just 74 games in 2016 -- might actually be contenders in 2017. makes any team interesting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J...
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC