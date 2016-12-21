Carson Wentz, Mike Trout went hunting...

Carson Wentz, Mike Trout went hunting together

Carson Wentz and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, the Millville native and American League MVP, hunted duck and geese in New Jersey over the weekend. Trout is a devoted Eagles fan with field-level season tickets behind the end zone.

