Angels still searching for a fourth outfielder
Gregor Blanco, who has been with the San Francisco Giants for the past five seasons, is the type of fourth outfielder the Angels could be seeking as they look to plug the final hole on their position player roster. Here's a look at the best guess for the Angels' 25-man roster, among players currently on the roster: Starting lineup: 3B Yunel Escobar, LF Cameron Maybin, CF Mike Trout, DH Albert Pujols, RF Kole Calhoun, 1B C.J. Cron, 2B Danny Espinosa, SS Andrelton Simmons, C Martin Maldonado.
