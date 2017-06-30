The Kansas City Saturday Early Look

Are you looking to catch a July 4th fireworks show, parade or festival this year? Check out the town-by-town listings below of Independence Day celebrations and events for 2017 in and near Kansas City. Tuesday, July 4 KANSAS CITY: Kansas City Riverfest 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. NEW YORK -- Kansas City Royals catcher Mark Sanchez has been suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.