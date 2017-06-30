The Kansas City Saturday Early Look

The Kansas City Saturday Early Look

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Are you looking to catch a July 4th fireworks show, parade or festival this year? Check out the town-by-town listings below of Independence Day celebrations and events for 2017 in and near Kansas City. Tuesday, July 4 KANSAS CITY: Kansas City Riverfest 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. NEW YORK -- Kansas City Royals catcher Mark Sanchez has been suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,789 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC